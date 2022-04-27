Manatee man charged with sexual battery on a minor

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man is behind bars, charged with sexual battery on a minor, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher L. Thompson, 44, was attending a neighborhood party in Palmetto, when investigators say he lured the victim, a 5-year-old girl, across the street to his house.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was also forced to watch sexual material involving children and an adult male.

An investigation revealed that Thompson told the victim not to say anything, and went back to the party.

While executing a search warrant at Thompson’s home, detectives say they were approached by neighboring residents voicing concern for their own children.

The sheriff’s office said images found inside the home are leading detectives to believe Thompson has committed lewd acts on multiple young females. A significant amount of electronics were removed from the home.

Thompson was charged with capital sexual battery, exposing minors to harmful images, and production and possession of child pornography. The case remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.

Detectives believe there are more victims and encourage anyone with information about similar incidents involving Thompson, to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

