Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man who claimed to be Polk correctional officer arrested for DUI

Brandon Hayes
Brandon Hayes(Polk County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County man who claimed to be a correctional officer has been arrested for DUI.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Hayes, 20, was pulled over at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning in Lakeland. Deputies observed a white 2009 Ford Fusion, driven by Hayes, traveling 67 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S 98 North near the I-4 eastbound ramp in Lakeland. Deputies then conducted a traffic stop.

According to the affidavit, when deputies spoke with Hayes, they smelled “the obvious impurities of an alcoholic beverage on his breath” and observed him to have “watery eyes.” Deputies also noticed an Ohio license plate on the vehicle with a 2016 registration sticker. When asked, Hayes told deputies that the vehicle had not been registered for about 10 years and had never been registered in Florida.

Hayes told deputies he had just left a bar where he had been drinking. He also said he knew he should not be driving and would not pass a field sobriety test. Deputies conducted a field sobriety test, which Hayes failed.

Hayes told deputies he is a correctional officer at Polk Correctional Institution and is a military police officer in the Army Reserve.

“I’m thankful my deputies got this drunk driver off the road before he hurt or killed someone. There is never an excuse to drink and drive. If you’ve been drinking, please don’t drive. Plan for a designated driver, call a friend or loved one, or take advantage of the many ride share opportunities available,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Hayes was arrested for DUI and misuse of tag to avoid registration. He was transported to the Polk County Jail and released after paying a $750 bond.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.
Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home
Catrina Lee Jones
Bradenton woman charged with embezzling funds from animal clinic
Becky Angeles
Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth
Motorcyclist dies in Palmetto crash
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.
School District of Manatee County warns parents of dangerous TikTok challenge

Latest News

72-million dollar facelift to take place at SRQ.
72-million dollar expansion to take place at SRQ
Late day storms mainly inland
Late day showers and storms possible through weekend
trump
Trump media and technology group in Sarasota
42
Title-42: The southern border battle
ukr lcl
Ukrainian family flees warzone, settles in North Port