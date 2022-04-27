Man who claimed to be Polk correctional officer arrested for DUI

POLK CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County man who claimed to be a correctional officer has been arrested for DUI.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Hayes, 20, was pulled over at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning in Lakeland. Deputies observed a white 2009 Ford Fusion, driven by Hayes, traveling 67 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S 98 North near the I-4 eastbound ramp in Lakeland. Deputies then conducted a traffic stop.

According to the affidavit, when deputies spoke with Hayes, they smelled “the obvious impurities of an alcoholic beverage on his breath” and observed him to have “watery eyes.” Deputies also noticed an Ohio license plate on the vehicle with a 2016 registration sticker. When asked, Hayes told deputies that the vehicle had not been registered for about 10 years and had never been registered in Florida.

Hayes told deputies he had just left a bar where he had been drinking. He also said he knew he should not be driving and would not pass a field sobriety test. Deputies conducted a field sobriety test, which Hayes failed.

Hayes told deputies he is a correctional officer at Polk Correctional Institution and is a military police officer in the Army Reserve.

“I’m thankful my deputies got this drunk driver off the road before he hurt or killed someone. There is never an excuse to drink and drive. If you’ve been drinking, please don’t drive. Plan for a designated driver, call a friend or loved one, or take advantage of the many ride share opportunities available,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Hayes was arrested for DUI and misuse of tag to avoid registration. He was transported to the Polk County Jail and released after paying a $750 bond.

