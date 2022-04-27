Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization

A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.(Greeley Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges for his involvement in a major drug trafficking organization in 2019.

According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating out of Weld County Colorado took place. The investigation led to the arrests of multiple people, including 49-year-old Luke Braziel.

Braziel, along with other organization members, distributed about 28 pounds of crystal meth and heroin into Weld County, according to police.

During their investigation, authorities said they intercepted 14 pounds of those drugs before they could be bought by people in the community.

Police said Braziel was living at and distributing drugs from a home in Greeley.

With the help of evidence secured by multiple agencies, Braziel was convicted on multiple felony charges.

He was found guilty of 14 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and 2 counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

A sentencing hearing for Braziel has been scheduled for May 23. He faces up to 32 years per count.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catrina Lee Jones
Bradenton woman charged with embezzling funds from animal clinic
Motorcyclist dies in Palmetto crash
Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.
Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home
Becky Angeles
Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.
School District of Manatee County warns parents of dangerous TikTok challenge

Latest News

A 70-acre brush/pasture fire is burning in Charlotte County.
Charlotte County monitoring 70-acre brush fire
Trevor Reed, third from left, is shown with family members and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas,...
Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap
Renters are being forced out of their homes because the cost is too high.
Americans are facing soaring rental prices
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID-19 vaccine for littlest kids
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday April 28
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday April 28