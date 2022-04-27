Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.(NOAA via AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The World Meteorological Organization announced Wednesday that Ida has retired from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names.

The decision was made based on the mass destruction and number of deaths caused by the category 4 hurricane in 2021.

Instead, Imani will be used in the lists of names.

According to the WMO, the names are repeated every six years, unless a storm is so deadly that its name is retired.

In total, 94 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1953.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and continues through November.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2021 was the third most active year on record in terms of named storms.

WMO reports there were a total of 21 named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater, four of which were major hurricanes reaching category 3 and above.

Peaking as a category 4, Ida was the most devastating storm of the 2021 hurricane season. It was responsible for 55 direct deaths and 32 indirect deaths, according to WMO.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.
Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home
Catrina Lee Jones
Bradenton woman charged with embezzling funds from animal clinic
Becky Angeles
Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth
Motorcyclist dies in Palmetto crash
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.
School District of Manatee County warns parents of dangerous TikTok challenge

Latest News

New body-cam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas...
Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station
First responders support a 6-year-old boy who was burned in a bullying incident.
‘We’re with you’: First responders show support by visiting burned boy in hospital
British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South...
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Court documents: Officer charged after 65-year-old pedestrian hit and killed
72-million dollar facelift to take place at SRQ.
72-million dollar expansion to take place at SRQ