Giving Challenge raises nearly $16 million for local nonprofits
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly $16 million was raised in 24 hours to benefit hundreds of nonprofit organizations on the Suncoast during the 2022 Giving Challenge, organized by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
Final tallies show that from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday, 46,216 donors pledged money to 669 organizations. Donations were often matched dollar for dollar by The Patterson Foundation during the challenge, which boosted the final total to $15,964,863.
“Our community’s many passionate donors offered an outpouring of support during the 2022 Giving Challenge, providing flexible, unrestricted funding to nearly 700 nonprofit organizations across Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties to care for our families, friends, and neighbors,” the Foundation said on its website after the Challenge concluded.
The top recipients of this year’s Challenge were:
- All Faiths Food Bank, $343,073
- Mote Marine Laboratory $329,837
- The Bay Park Conservancy $242,127
- The Classical Academy of Sarasota $198,120
- Agape Flights $197,310
- St. Joseph School $175,386
- Cat Depot $174,598
- Senior Friendship Centers $156,304
- Venice Theatre $154,276
- Suncoast Youth For Christ $144,417
- Loving Hands Ministries $139,621
- Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Of Florida $133,344
- Operation Second Chance $129,789
- Children First $128,969
- Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee $127,835
- New College Foundation $117,219.34
- Turning Points (Community Coalition on Homelessness Corporation) $114,076
- Sarasota Ballet of Florida $113,072
- Florida Studio Theatre $112,233
- Honor Animal Rescue $109,987
- International Waldenstroms Macroglobulinemia Foundation $109,878
- Satchels Last Resort $104,609
- YMCA of Southwest Florida $104,226
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County $100,987
- Bradenton Christian School $98,479
