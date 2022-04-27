Giving Challenge raises nearly $16 million for local nonprofits

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly $16 million was raised in 24 hours to benefit hundreds of nonprofit organizations on the Suncoast during the 2022 Giving Challenge, organized by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Final tallies show that from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday, 46,216 donors pledged money to 669 organizations. Donations were often matched dollar for dollar by The Patterson Foundation during the challenge, which boosted the final total to $15,964,863.

“Our community’s many passionate donors offered an outpouring of support during the 2022 Giving Challenge, providing flexible, unrestricted funding to nearly 700 nonprofit organizations across Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties to care for our families, friends, and neighbors,” the Foundation said on its website after the Challenge concluded.

The top recipients of this year’s Challenge were:

All Faiths Food Bank, $343,073 Mote Marine Laboratory $329,837 The Bay Park Conservancy $242,127 The Classical Academy of Sarasota $198,120 Agape Flights $197,310 St. Joseph School $175,386 Cat Depot $174,598 Senior Friendship Centers $156,304 Venice Theatre $154,276 Suncoast Youth For Christ $144,417 Loving Hands Ministries $139,621 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Of Florida $133,344 Operation Second Chance $129,789 Children First $128,969 Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee $127,835 New College Foundation $117,219.34 Turning Points (Community Coalition on Homelessness Corporation) $114,076 Sarasota Ballet of Florida $113,072 Florida Studio Theatre $112,233 Honor Animal Rescue $109,987 International Waldenstroms Macroglobulinemia Foundation $109,878 Satchels Last Resort $104,609 YMCA of Southwest Florida $104,226 Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County $100,987 Bradenton Christian School $98,479

For more information, visit the Giving Challenge website.

