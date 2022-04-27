Advertise With Us
Giving Challenge raises nearly $16 million for local nonprofits

The Giving Challenge is an exciting 24-hour online giving event that connects 700+ nonprofit organizations with passionate donors and community members to support diverse causes and create enduring impact in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties.(Giving Challenge)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly $16 million was raised in 24 hours to benefit hundreds of nonprofit organizations on the Suncoast during the 2022 Giving Challenge, organized by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Final tallies show that from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday, 46,216 donors pledged money to 669 organizations. Donations were often matched dollar for dollar by The Patterson Foundation during the challenge, which boosted the final total to $15,964,863.

“Our community’s many passionate donors offered an outpouring of support during the 2022 Giving Challenge, providing flexible, unrestricted funding to nearly 700 nonprofit organizations across Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties to care for our families, friends, and neighbors,” the Foundation said on its website after the Challenge concluded.

The top recipients of this year’s Challenge were:

  1. All Faiths Food Bank, $343,073
  2. Mote Marine Laboratory $329,837
  3. The Bay Park Conservancy $242,127
  4. The Classical Academy of Sarasota $198,120
  5. Agape Flights $197,310
  6. St. Joseph School $175,386
  7. Cat Depot $174,598
  8. Senior Friendship Centers $156,304
  9. Venice Theatre $154,276
  10. Suncoast Youth For Christ $144,417
  11. Loving Hands Ministries $139,621
  12. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Of Florida $133,344
  13. Operation Second Chance $129,789
  14. Children First $128,969
  15. Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee $127,835
  16. New College Foundation $117,219.34
  17. Turning Points (Community Coalition on Homelessness Corporation) $114,076
  18. Sarasota Ballet of Florida $113,072
  19. Florida Studio Theatre $112,233
  20. Honor Animal Rescue $109,987
  21. International Waldenstroms Macroglobulinemia Foundation $109,878
  22. Satchels Last Resort $104,609
  23. YMCA of Southwest Florida $104,226
  24. Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County $100,987
  25. Bradenton Christian School $98,479

For more information, visit the Giving Challenge website.

