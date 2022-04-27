Advertise With Us
Coast Guard intercepts scores of Cubans trying to enter U.S.

A good Samaritan notified the Coast Guard of this migrant vessel about 17 miles south of...
A good Samaritan notified the Coast Guard of this migrant vessel about 17 miles south of Marathon, April 18. The people were repatriated to Cuba April 27.(United States Coast Guard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard has intercepted 84 Cubans in five separate vessels in the past three days, officials said.

The Coast Guard repatriated all of the would-be migrants to Cuba Wednesday.

“These voyages are dangerous on makeshift, rustic vessels without food, water, or safety equipment,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, of Coast Guard District Seven.

The vessels were spotted by good Samaritans, and by Coast Guard and Customs aircraft. Four were seen south of Marathon, in the Florida Keys, and one was found 23 miles southwest of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

“Our air and surface crews, along with our local and federal law enforcement partners, work together every day maintaining an active presence through the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward passages to help save lives by deterring these voyages,” Poulos said.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,446 Cubans attempting to cross the Florida Straits to the U.S.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention before being taken back to Cuba.

