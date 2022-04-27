Charges upgraded against alleged hit and run driver

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man charged in a deadly hit-and-run is now facing charges of vehicular homicide.

Robert Knowlton, 47, was charged Tuesday in connection with the crash that occurred on Nov. 11, 2021 on Laurel Road.

Two other vehicles were on the I-75 exit ramp, preparing to turn left onto Laurel Road. Knowlton ran a red light at the intersection and hit the left side of a pickup driven by another Nokomis man. The other vehicle turning left hit Knowlton’s truck, troopers say.

The Nokomis man died at the scene, investigators said. The driver of the third vehicle, a 64-year-old man from Miami, was seriously injured.

Troopers say Knowlton fled on foot after the crash, troopers said. He was arrested the next day and was released on bond.

Initially, Knowlton, was charged with multiple felonies, including leaving the scene of an accident with death, leaving the scene with serious injury and driving while license revoked; along with several counts of leaving the scene with property damage.

He has been taken into custody without bond. His arraignment for the additional charge is June 3.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.