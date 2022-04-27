Champion dog continues to recover after being bitten by a cottonmouth snake in Parrish

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - It really is a miracle just seeing Gertie limping around. She is lucky to be alive following an encounter with a cottonmouth snake, also known as a water moccasin.

The three-year-old champion Clumber Spaniel and another dog were running around on their owner’s property at Foxbrook in Parrish when the poisonous snake bit Gertie. The snake was lying near a bunch of trees.

“It’s there with it’s mouth wide open and she for whatever reason swatted at it,” said Kathryn Clapp, Gertie’s owner. “It nailed her right on the paw and she really yelped.”

The rush was on to save Gertie’s life, this as the swelling in her right paw was growing. It took about 40 minutes to finally get her to a vet in Lakewood Ranch that had antivenom available.

“I was just petrified for Gertie because she’s our baby, I didn’t want her to be sick or to die,” said Clapp.

Wildlife expert Justin Matthews says we usually see a lot more snake activity during the hot weather months.

“Snakes out there are having eggs just like the turtles are, so you are seeing more action from the snakes,” said Matthews.

People walking around in grassy areas, especially with their canine friends, are being urged to be aware and be very careful.

“I would keep your dog on a leash, definitely if you’re walking in areas like that, or pretty much anywhere,” said Matthews.

Despite Gertie’s little limp, she is expected to make a full recovery within the next week or so.

“I still have her antibiotics, the swelling is pretty much gone out of her foot and she’s doing very well,” said Clapp.

The Florida Wildlife Commission says snakes are typically more active during the summer months, so it is possible for your chance of encountering a snake in Florida to increase during this time period.

Snakes in general are not aggressive towards people, however, they will defend themselves especially if cornered, captured or handled. The best thing that someone can do if they see a snake, venomous or not, is to leave it alone and allow it to leave the area. If someone is bitten by a venomous snake, they should seek medical attention immediately.

There are more than 40 species of native snakes in Florida, and only six of them are venomous. Learning how to identify the venomous snakes can be useful.

More information can be found on the FWC website at: https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/profiles/#!categoryid=16760&subcategoryid=16807&status=.

Also, the CDC has some helpful information that can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/snakebite.html.

