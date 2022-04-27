Bradenton woman charged with embezzling funds from animal clinic

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman has been charged with fraud after it is alleged that she embezzled over $120,000 from a local animal clinic for almost two decades.

According to arrest records, Catrina Lee Jones is accused of taking money from the Palma Sola Animal Clinic over a 17-year period. An audit uncovered fraudulent hours added using a particular identification belonging to Jones.

Investigators say she admitted to the charges on several controlled phone calls.

Jones, 50, was arrested Thursday and charged with scheming to defraud more than $50,000, a first-degree felony.

She was released on a $50,000 bond and may not work in any capacity with business finances.

