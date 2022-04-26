Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Volusia deputies stop speeding vehicle, find two unrestrained children sleeping

These are how Volusia Deputies found two small children.
These are how Volusia Deputies found two small children.(VCSD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies during a traffic stop in Volusia County found a dangerous sight. Two children, ages 2 and 3, were asleep without car seats in the front and back passenger seats. The car had been stopped for going 91 mph in a 50 mph zone on International Speedway Boulevard in DeLand.

This was around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver indicated she was driving from Leesburg to Daytona Beach and left the children’s car seats in another vehicle at home because she didn’t want to strap them in while they were sleeping.

Deputies advised her if she crashed at the speeds she was traveling, she and both children likely would have been killed. To this, the woman responded that she didn’t plan on getting into a crash.

Another adult arrived on scene with car seats and took the children home. The driver was charged with child neglect and possession of a schedule 4 substance (Tramadol) and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $5,000. She was also issued citations for speeding, careless driving and three seatbelt violations. Deputies did not include her name.

Car seats are required by law, and young children should not be riding in the front seat.

Florida law requires children age 5 and under to be secured properly in a crash-tested, federally approved child restraint device. You can reach out to most fire stations for information on car seats in your area.

