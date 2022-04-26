Take part in the 2022 Suncoast Giving Challenge!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For 24 hours, residents around the Suncoast will be able to participate in a giving challenge for non-profits in several counties.

The 24-hour giving day will be held April 26 through 27, 2022, providing millions in unrestricted funding to area nonprofit organization serving Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Charlotte counties.

The Giving Challenge is a 24-hour virtual giving event that brings together nearly 700 local nonprofit organizations listed on The Giving Partner with their passionate donors and community members to support causes and missions they care about while creating transformative impact.

You can visit the official website here to decide which worthy organization you want your money to go to.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.