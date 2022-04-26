Advertise With Us
Sunny and dry weather continues on the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will again be the driver of our weather today. A light east to southeast wind will blow for the for the first half of the day and then a sea breeze will build out of the west.

It is possible a light passing shower will grow in the late afternoon close to the interstate, but the coast will be rain free.

The fire danger index continues to be high, an indication of the potential for rapid wildfire spread should one start. The UV index will remain in the extreme category.

Over the weekend moisture will increase a bit. The additional moisture will combine with an upper-level disturbance in South Florida to increase our rain chances and bring a 20% to 30% rain chance to the Suncoast.

