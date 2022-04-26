Students working to restore Carlie Brucia memorial garden

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small team with Suncoast Technical College is spending their own time and money to regrow a cherished memorial site in Sarasota.

A team of Sarasota students are going above and beyond to restore a cherished memorial.

The group from Suncoast Technical College is revamping the butterfly garden created to honor Carlie Brucia, a young Sarasota student who was kidnapped and killed in 2004. Her tragic story captured the hearts of people all over the country.

Years later, McIntosh Middle School created a butterfly garden on its campus to honor Brucia’s life.

The landscaping around the garden had fallen by the wayside in recent years. When Suncoast Technical College was called in to do some minor repairs the group decided they wanted to take on the garden as a special project, redoing the whole area.

“It just kind of blossomed,” Rob Wolf, a plumbing instructor with Suncoast Technical College, said. “Everything we touched just needed a little more help.”

That help has already made a massive impact. The dead grass and browned plants dotted the garden has been replaced with fresh mulch, soil and blooming flowers.

Many of the students and their instructor are happy to take on the project because they know Brucia’s story and want to ensure the garden reflects the love this community has for her.

“Just to keep Carlie’s memory going on,” Randall Herrera, one of the students, said. “What happened was terrible, y’know, and happening here at home and here in Sarasota. I live close by, and I know what it’s like.”

The team has made a lot of progress, but they’re not finished yet. They want to get extra mulch, plus more flowers to attract butterflies into the garden.

If you want to help, you can send donations to McIntosh Middle School.

The school will host a rededication ceremony at the butterfly garden on May 16.

