Pedestrian fatally injured in Manatee crash, troopers say

(MGN ONLINE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota pedestrian was killed Monday evening as he tried to cross a road in south Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old Sarasota man was stopped at a stop sign on Whitfield Avenue, east of Tuttle Avenue, just after 7 p.m.

At the same time, an 89-year-old Sarasota man was walking south on the sidewalk of Tuttle Avenue, near the intersection, when he tried to cross Whitfield Avenue. As the pickup began to travel west from the stop sign, the pickup and pedestrian collided, troopers say.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing.

