Only a few April showers in the forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In April we usually only see a few inches of rainfall and this year it has been much drier than usual. We are over an inch below average for the month and near 5 inches below normal for the year. We will see a high fire danger again on Tuesday with fairly low humidity especially inland areas. The ground is very dry and if a fire were to break out it would be hard to douse quickly due to the high fuel in the form of dry leaves and vegetation.

High pressure will get bumped to the SE of Florida by the weekend which will switch the winds around to the SE which will bring a little better chance for a few late day storms to march toward the coast or beaches later in the day. You will notice a difference in the increase of the humidity as well. It will feel a little more uncomfortable as that dew point goes up.

Tuesday look for mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by only a few clouds in the late afternoon and evening. The winds will be out of the ESE at 5-10 turning more toward the S/SW later in the day. The high at the beach will be around 84 degrees and upper 80s elsewhere. Once the sea breeze penetrates inland we will see some inland temperatures come down just a few degrees once it moves through your area.

Wednesday through Friday will be pretty much the same each day with only a very small chance for an isolated shower or two later in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be running a few degrees above average. The average high is 84 and low is 64 degrees.

Look for a subtle change over the weekend with a little better chance for late day storms and they will have a better chance of making to the coast as opposed to only inland storms. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

For boaters look for winds out of the SE changing to the SSW at 5-10 knots in the morning and then 10 to 15 knots later in the afternoon.

