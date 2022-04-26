Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Only a drill: First responders to train Thursday in North Port

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - On Thursday, April 28, North Port residents will notice a large amount of police and fire department activity near Sumter Boulevard and U.S. 41.

Not to worry, two large-scale training drills will be taking place, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the City of North Port said.

There will be no need to call 911, authorities said.

Most of the activity will center around the vacant medical complex there, adjacent to the Wendy’s restaurant.

Participating agencies will include North Port Fire Rescue, North Police Department, Bayflite 2, Sarasota County Fire, Englewood Fire, Nokomis Fire, Venice Fire, Longboat Key Fire and Southern Manatee Fire Rescue.

First responders will be honing their command and control skills, as well as training to deal with a mass-casualty event, city officials said.

