Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Officer’s job offer with police department revoked due to HIV diagnosis, DOJ says

Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against...
Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone skilled for the position on the basis of disability.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (Gray News) – The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a town in Indiana for discriminating against a police officer diagnosed with HIV.

According to the Department of Justice, the lawsuit alleges the police department in the town of Clarksville revoked a job officer to a qualified person based on his diagnosis.

The DOJ said the officer had been successfully working for the police department as a volunteer for over a year and was fully qualified for the position.

“Every day, we depend on law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana. “Those who are qualified and seek to serve their communities should not be subjected to unlawful discrimination.”

Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone skilled for the position on the basis of disability.

“No qualified individual should lose a hard-earned career opportunity because of misguided views about their disability that are not supported by medicine or science,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s firm commitment to protecting qualified workers, including those with HIV, from unlawful employment discrimination.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catrina Lee Jones
Bradenton woman charged with embezzling funds from animal clinic
Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.
Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home
Motorcyclist dies in Palmetto crash
Becky Angeles
Sarasota woman gets eight years for dealing meth
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.
School District of Manatee County warns parents of dangerous TikTok challenge

Latest News

A 70-acre brush/pasture fire is burning in Charlotte County.
Charlotte County monitoring 70-acre brush fire
Trevor Reed, third from left, is shown with family members and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas,...
Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap
Renters are being forced out of their homes because the cost is too high.
Americans are facing soaring rental prices
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID-19 vaccine for littlest kids
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday April 28
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday April 28