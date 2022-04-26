Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mom arrested for neglect after 5-year-old found alone on Port Charlotte street

Jasmine Rodriguez
Jasmine Rodriguez(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 27-year-old woman is facing child neglect charges after authorities say she left her 5-year-old son alone while she took her boyfriend to work.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating a crash in Port Charlotte shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday involving Jasmine Rodriguez. Rodriguez was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

At about 9 a.m., Rodriguez’s parents notified the sheriff’s office that that had found their grandson alone on a street, standing outside of a stranger’s home. Detectives say during the crash investigation, Rodriguez allegedly called her parents and asked them to pick up her 5-year-old son -- but she did not know the exact address of where she had left him.

The grandparents searched the area, found the boy, took him into their care and called authorities, the sheriff’s office said.

At no time during the interaction with deputies at the scene of the crash did Rodriguez mention her 5-year-old son was home without supervision, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives went to the hospital where Rodriguez and her boyfriend were being released after treatment.

After hearing conflicting stories, deputies say Rodriguez admitted to leaving the child alone and was taken into custody on charges of child neglect.

The Department of Children and Families released the child to his grandparents, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian fatally injured in Manatee crash, troopers say
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson talks to reporters last week.
Panhandle sheriff encourages homeowners to shoot burglars
Motorcyclist dies in Palmetto crash
Woman’s body found in Sarasota Bay

Latest News

Broward County facing critical 911 operator shortage
Sarasota Police found a large amount of drug after a search of a home on 15th Street.
Two arrested after drugs, weapon found in Sarasota home
The Giving Challenge is an exciting 24-hour online giving event that connects 700+ nonprofit...
Giving Challenge raises nearly $16 million for local nonprofits
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.
School District of Manatee County warns parents of dangerous TikTok challenge
Robert Davis Knowlton
Charges upgraded against alleged hit and run driver