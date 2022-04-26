Mom arrested for neglect after 5-year-old found alone on Port Charlotte street

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 27-year-old woman is facing child neglect charges after authorities say she left her 5-year-old son alone while she took her boyfriend to work.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating a crash in Port Charlotte shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday involving Jasmine Rodriguez. Rodriguez was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

At about 9 a.m., Rodriguez’s parents notified the sheriff’s office that that had found their grandson alone on a street, standing outside of a stranger’s home. Detectives say during the crash investigation, Rodriguez allegedly called her parents and asked them to pick up her 5-year-old son -- but she did not know the exact address of where she had left him.

The grandparents searched the area, found the boy, took him into their care and called authorities, the sheriff’s office said.

At no time during the interaction with deputies at the scene of the crash did Rodriguez mention her 5-year-old son was home without supervision, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives went to the hospital where Rodriguez and her boyfriend were being released after treatment.

After hearing conflicting stories, deputies say Rodriguez admitted to leaving the child alone and was taken into custody on charges of child neglect.

The Department of Children and Families released the child to his grandparents, the sheriff’s office said.

