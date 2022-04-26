Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

KKK flyers found in Atlanta neighborhood

Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Flyers that were said to be from the KKK were discovered in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - The Atlanta Police Department is voicing concerns over some KKK flyers found by residents in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Police said they were reportedly discovered in the Zone 1 area along Paul Avenue NW, Spink Street NW, and Edwards Drive NW.

The department said the flyers “appear to be distributed by a group or organization who depict themselves as the ‘Glory Knights of the Klu Klux Klan.’ The flyer appears to contain insensitive messaging.”

Police said they are investigating “to determine if this act was an attempt to intimidate the community.”

The Office of the Attorney General told WGCL that as soon as they were made aware of this matter on Sunday, they immediately contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to request that it investigate.

Police are investigating after KKK flyers found in northwest Atlanta. (Source: WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian fatally injured in Manatee crash, troopers say
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson talks to reporters last week.
Panhandle sheriff encourages homeowners to shoot burglars
Motorcyclist dies in Palmetto crash
Woman’s body found in Sarasota Bay
Jasmine Rodriguez
Mom arrested for neglect after 5-year-old found alone on Port Charlotte street

Latest News

FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly towards the cruiser before slamming...
WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Musk ordered to abide by SEC settlement over 2018 tweets
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic