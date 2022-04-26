Advertise With Us
Englewood man charged with making obscene video calls

Adam Smith
Adam Smith(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 35-year-old Englewood man was arrested for allegedly making a series of obscene video calls to unsuspecting strangers.

The investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office began in mid-February when detectives received at least three reports from victims who received video calls from a completely nude man making lewd gestures on camera. Detectives learned the calls came from two different phone numbers associated with the same person -- Adam Smith.

Detectives further confirmed Smith’s identity from tattoos visible in screenshots from the videos. When questioned, investigators say Smith admitted to recently making video calls to several random phone numbers and exposing himself on camera.

He was arrested Monday.

Smith was previously convicted of indecent exposure in 2019 and is now charged with three counts each of indecent exposure and obscene communication.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has additional information is asked to contact detectives at 941-861-4900. The investigation is ongoing.

