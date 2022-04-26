‘Encanto’ goes on tour with sing-along film concert this summer
(Gray News) – We all know “we don’t talk about Bruno,” but we can talk about Disney Concerts taking “Encanto” on tour this summer.
“Encanto: The Sing-along Film Concert” will be featured in 32 cities across the U.S. from July 18 to Aug. 28.
The film comes to life in the concert event and features the entire film on a huge screen, accompanied by an on-stage band playing hit songs from the soundtrack.
Live characters, however, do not appear as part of this event.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.
The full list of tour dates includes:
Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall*
Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
