Bradenton officer to be honored for saving a life

Bradenton Police Officer Jessica Sirignano saved the life of a victim of a motorcycle crash...
Bradenton Police Officer Jessica Sirignano saved the life of a victim of a motorcycle crash earlier this year.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton City Council will honor a Bradenton Police Department officer for saving a life at the scene of a motorcycle crash in January.

Officer Jessica Sirignano will receive the department’s Live Saving Award Wednesday at the city’s regular Council meeting, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

On Jan. 29, Sirignano was on her way home from work when she came upon the scene of a crash on U.S. 41 in Palmetto.

Sirignano stopped and began to render aid to a critically injured husband and wife who had been riding the motorcycle. The wife’s leg had been severed below the knee. Sirignano applied a tourniquet and administered CPR until she regained consciousness.

Turning to the other victim, Sirignano again applied a tourniquet and performed CPR until Manatee County EMS arrived.

While the husband later died of his injuries, Sirignano is credited with saving the life of his wife. Despite losing her leg, she survived and is making a full recovery.

