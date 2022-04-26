Beautiful beach weather continues

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been abnormally dry as of late and that should continue on Wednesday, however look for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms back into the weather picture on Thursday and picking up a little over the weekend.

A weak cold front will move through the area on Thursday bringing a better chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm as the front becomes diffuse or fades away.

For Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s inland away from the beaches. Winds will be out of the NE switching around to the NW later in the day at 5-10 mph with some gusts up to 15 mph.

The fire danger will be staying high to very high through the day. We are now 5 inches below average and the rain chances are staying low but increasing slightly this weekend.

Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies and then become partly cloudy later in the day with a 20% chance for a few scattered late day storms. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s near the coast and mid to upper 80s away from the water.

Temperatures to stay a couple of degrees above average (WWSB)

For the weekend we will see mostly sunny skies with a 30% chance for a few late day showers and isolated thunderstorms developing along the sea breeze inland and then pushing back toward the coast later in the day.

Some of these storms will generate some lightning strikes which will have the potential for starting some brush fires over the weekend.

For boaters look for winds out of the north turning to the northwest later in the day. Wind strength will be 5-10 knots in the morning increasing up to 15 knots later in the afternoon.

