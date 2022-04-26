150-acre wildfire threatens homes in the Port Charlotte area

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A raging wildfire in the Port Charlotte area is affecting residents.

”It was like a tornado, everything was going up so fast,” said Janiene Toth, a Port Charlotte resident.

The massive wildfire threatening many homes in the Gulf Cove development.

“There were a handful of homes that were threatened, fences burned, a boat, a couple of out buildings burnt,” said Patrick Mahoney, a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist with the Florida Forest Service Myakka River District. “And because of the wind and lack of rain, it jumped from block to block very quickly.”

That fire would eventually grow to 150-acres and jump to the Myakka State Forest. As of Monday night, it was 95 percent contained.

Fortunately, no one was injured. After having to evacuate their homes, neighbors weren’t sure what they would come back to.

“It was really scary because you have your grandchildren here, you’ve got pets on the inside, you want to help your neighbors,” said Toth.

Residents say it was the Florida Forest Service and the firefighters from the different departments who made the difference. Fire officials are urging everyone to do their part to prevent wildfires, especially as we continue to experience these dry conditions.

“Anything that produces heat and sparks, be extremely cautious with because it’s not going to take much anymore,” said Mahoney. “If a fire breaks out, just stay away from the area.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the exact cause of this fire.

