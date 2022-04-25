Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman’s body found in Sarasota Bay

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Sarasota Bay Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Vista Drive just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a missing woman. Assisted by a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and Sarasota County Emergency Services marine unit, the woman’s body was found in the water of Sarasota Bay, the police department said.

Detectives do not believe foul play was involved.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Dry spell continues - For how long?
Major road construction project underway in Manatee County.
Major road construction underway at I75 U.S. 301 Interchange in Ellenton
Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting speaks with ABC7
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
protest
March for our Futures protest pushes back on recent Florida legislation

Latest News

Rescuers set up an operations center at the Estero Bay Preserve State Park Friday after a woman...
Woman rescued in Fort Myers wetlands area
Woman rescued in Fort Myers wetlands area
Woman rescued in Fort Myers wetlands area
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Monday April 25
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Monday April 25
In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse...
DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud