Woman’s body found in Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Sarasota Bay Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Vista Drive just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a missing woman. Assisted by a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and Sarasota County Emergency Services marine unit, the woman’s body was found in the water of Sarasota Bay, the police department said.

Detectives do not believe foul play was involved.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

