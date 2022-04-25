Advertise With Us
Woman rescued in Fort Myers wetlands area

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they were able to rescue a woman by helicopter after she was stuck in the vast marshland of a Florida state park.

Various agencies were deployed to the 11,000-acre (4,450-hectare) Estero Bay Preserve State Park on the Gulf Coast south of Fort Myers.

The Iona McGregor Fire District says the woman was out hiking with her husband Friday, but the man had gotten tired and had decided to return while she kept going and got lost.

After hours of searching, the woman was found in one of the deepest, marshiest areas of the preserve. She was overall well but had to be taken out by helicopter and to be checked at a local hospital.

State authorities caution that the trails along coastal marshes in the preserve are rugged and seasonally flooded.

The search was conducted and supported by a host of agencies including:

  • Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • FWC
  • LEE County EMS
  • South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District
  • Estero Fire Rescue
  • Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District
  • Tice Fire & Rescue District
  • Cape Coral Fire Department
  • North Collier Fire Rescue District
  • Fort Myers Beach Fire District
  • Sanibel Fire Rescue District
  • San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District
  • United States Coast Guard

