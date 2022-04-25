Sunny and dry weather for the Suncoast this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure continues to be the driver of our weather this week with only subtle changes from day to day. Humidity is still manageable but dew points are higher than last week.

We are in the mid-60s for our dew point values which, by Florida standards, is not that high and most will consider pleasant to noticeable. When our dew points hit the upper 60s and into the 70s most would say that it feels muggy. The winds will not be as strong as last week, but strong enough to keep the sea breeze west of the interstate.

Dry air aloft and surface dew points in the mid-60s should keep the chance for showers at a minimum. Any rain we get will be light and isolated at best.

We are dry and getting drier this week. Days are getting longer, sun angles higher and evaporation rates larger under the dry and heated air coming in on an east wind. Our fire danger index remains a concern as it continues to be in the highest categories. This will be a dry week and the next chance for any significant rains will not be until the end of the weekend, and possibly not even then.

