Retired Sarasota Police officer laid to rest at national cemetery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department’s Honor Guard and Traffic Unit were on hand Monday to give a final escort and 21-gun salute for retired Lt. Joseph Munyak at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Munyak served the City of Sarasota for 27 years, forming SWAT, dive, marine and many other special operations units at the police department.

