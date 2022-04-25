First sea turtle nest of the season found on Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first sea turtles of 2022 have officially landed on the shores of Sarasota County, a week before the official start of nesting season.

On April 24, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program documented the first nest of the season at the southern end on Longboat Key.

Sarasota County beaches are home to the largest population of nesting sea turtles on Florida’s Gulf Coast from May 1 through Oct. 31.

Residents and visitors can help sea turtles during nesting season by reducing light pollution at night and eliminating obstacles along beaches.

“Sarasota County averages more than 200 sea turtle nests per mile along coastal shorelines, but only one out of every 1,000 hatchlings survive to adulthood,” said UF/IFAS Marine and Coastal Sea Grant Agent Armando Ubeda.

Ubeda added that while most hatchlings die from predators, the majority die from exhaustion or starvation caused by disorienting bright, artificial lights steering them away from the water.

Residents and visitors can accomplish this by using long-wavelength bulbs outside beachside homes such as red or amber LEDs with shielded fixtures, and by removing furniture and recreational items from the beach every night.

Jaclyn Irwin, Sarasota County wildlife specialist, said avoiding the use of flashlights, knocking down sandcastles, filling in holes, and taking belongings and trash with you are great ways to enhance sea turtle nesting habitat.

“The best thing you can do is leave the beach as natural as you can,” said Macksey. “The majority of nesting turtles in our area are loggerheads, but green sea turtle numbers continue to increase. Everyone can do their part to help our turtles have a successful season.”

Mote encourages coastal residents and visitors to keep the beach turtle-friendly with tips at mote.org/2022nesting. Weekly new nest numbers are also posted here, which allows media and members of the public to follow along throughout the season. Numbers are updated weekly by end of day Monday.

Community members are also reminded not to disturb sea turtles or their nests and can report injured or distressed sea turtles to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

To learn more about sea turtles contact UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County at 941-861-9900 or visit scgov.net (keywords sea turtle lighting guide).

