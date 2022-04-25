Fire heavily damages Manatee County home

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County family is without a place to live following an early morning kitchen fire.

Firefighters from East Manatee Fire Rescue responded just before 9 a.m. to a home in the 13000 block of Third Avenue NE. When they arrived, smoke and flames were seen emitting from the structure, fire officials said.

It took crews approximately 20 minutes to contain the fire, Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen.

Four pets – three dogs and a cat -- were inside when it started. The cat did not survive.

Officials at the scene said the house suffered significant smoke, water and fire damage and was deemed uninhabitable. The official cause is under investigation.

