Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fire heavily damages Manatee County home

Fire damages Manatee County home
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County family is without a place to live following an early morning kitchen fire.

Firefighters from East Manatee Fire Rescue responded just before 9 a.m. to a home in the 13000 block of Third Avenue NE. When they arrived, smoke and flames were seen emitting from the structure, fire officials said.

It took crews approximately 20 minutes to contain the fire, Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen.

Four pets – three dogs and a cat -- were inside when it started. The cat did not survive.

Officials at the scene said the house suffered significant smoke, water and fire damage and was deemed uninhabitable. The official cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Sarasota Bay
graphic
Dry spell continues - For how long?
Major road construction project underway in Manatee County.
Major road construction underway at I75 U.S. 301 Interchange in Ellenton
Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting speaks with ABC7
protest
March for our Futures protest pushes back on recent Florida legislation

Latest News

Fire damages Manatee County home
Fire damages Manatee County home
Rescuers set up an operations center at the Estero Bay Preserve State Park Friday after a woman...
Woman rescued in Fort Myers wetlands area
Woman rescued in Fort Myers wetlands area
Woman rescued in Fort Myers wetlands area
Woman’s body found in Sarasota Bay