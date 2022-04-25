After a spike, Florida gas prices seeing gradual decline

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices are gradually moving lower after rising 10 cents last week. Florida’s state average rose from $4.01 to $4.11 per gallon. Drivers are now paying an average price of $4.10 per gallon.

“The rollercoaster ride at the pump continues,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “After rising two weeks ago, gas prices should remain tied to the price of oil, which was on its way back down last week. Based on wholesale and gasoline futures trends, gas prices could decline 5-10 cents, unless oil prices rebound again.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the price of crude oil accounts for 55% of the price of gasoline. Last week, the U.S. price of oil fell 4 percent. Friday’s closing price of $102.07 per barrel was $4.47/b less than the week before, and $21.63 per barrel less than this year’s high - set in early March.

Fuel Price Overview

Sunday’s Florida Avg. - $4.10 per gallon

Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up - $61.50

2022 High - $4.38 per gallon (March 11)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon

2022 U.S. Oil Price High - $123.70 (March 8)

2021 U.S. Oil Price High - $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.27), Fort Lauderdale ($4.15), Naples ($4.15)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.91), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.93), Panama City ($4.00)

