Dry spell continues - For how long?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday is another dry day and a hot day! Fire danger stays Very High along the Suncoast Sunday and likely the end of April. We are tracking a couple of minor cold fronts, but these fronts are dry with very low chances for rain. Looking long-range, rain chances stay low into early May. A dry weather pattern is typical of a La Nina Winter and Spring. La Nina now looks like it will linger into our third summer in a row. La Nina could bring another active hurricane season. And our typical rainy season started in early June last year right on track, with the La Nina in place.

One of the cold fronts that we’re tracking this week, while pretty dry, is likely to bring slightly lower dew points, and lower humidity, by the end of the coming week. With the sunshine we are famous for continuing, the UV Index will stay Extreme, which means you could get a burn in just a few minutes with the midday sun!

