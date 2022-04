SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, April 25, the President will welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to celebrate their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships. This event on the South Lawn will be open press.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the team's 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) (BRUCE BENNETT | AP)

