Major road construction underway at I75 U.S. 301 Interchange in Ellenton

Major road construction project underway in Manatee County.
Major road construction project underway in Manatee County.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A major construction project is underway to improve the roads on and near the I75 and U.S. 301 Interchange in Ellenton.

“We do see drastic increases in roadway travelers and because of that, we have to make the roadway that’s going to be anticipated 10 to 20 years down the road,” said Adam Rose, Spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation. “So this is our way of trying to keep it from getting worse in the future, if we can just do it now.”

Laura Kennedy-Cook is owner of Rocky Bluff Trailer Park, that’s right next to Woody’s Restaurant and just feet from where a lot of the work is taking place. She has mixed feelings about this project.

“I’m ok with everything, I just hope they put a sound barrier wall in,” said Kennedy-Cook. “And I do realize there’s going to be damage to my property because they are pounding into the concrete.”

FDOT says this 145-million dollar project will improve traffic flow and safety. Work on new bridges over the Manatee River has begun. The interchange will go from a clover to a diamond. Also, I75 in that area will be widened with more lanes.

“Hope it improves it, because it’s a nightmare right now,” said Kennedy-Cook. “I’m pretty sure it will improve it and I’m happy about that.”

FDOT officials are urging motorists to be careful around the construction and be patient.

“Transportation always gets into that, where during construction time it becomes more and more inconvenient,” said Rose. “But it’s going to be worth it in the end.”

FDOT says different parts of the project will be finished at different times. The overall project is expected to be completed sometime in 2025.

