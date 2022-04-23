Hot, windy & dry weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire danger stays Very High to Extreme along the Suncoast through the weekend and likely the end of April. We are tracking a couple of minor cold fronts, but these fronts are dry with very low chances for rain. Looking long-range, we may have a chance around May 5th, but that is the earliest significant chance. We will be close to 5.5″ below our average rain to end April. A dry weather pattern is typical of a La Nina Winter and Spring. La Nina now looks like it will linger into our third summer in a row. La Nina could bring another active hurricane season. And our typical rainy season started in early June last year right on track, with the La Nina in place.

One of the cold fronts that we’re tracking this week, while pretty dry, is likely to bring lower dew points, lower humidity, by the end of the coming week. With the sunshine we are famous for continuing, the UV Index will stay Extreme, which means you could get a burn in just a few minutes with the midday sun!

Fire (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.