Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hot, windy & dry weekend!

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire danger stays Very High to Extreme along the Suncoast through the weekend and likely the end of April. We are tracking a couple of minor cold fronts, but these fronts are dry with very low chances for rain. Looking long-range, we may have a chance around May 5th, but that is the earliest significant chance. We will be close to 5.5″ below our average rain to end April. A dry weather pattern is typical of a La Nina Winter and Spring. La Nina now looks like it will linger into our third summer in a row. La Nina could bring another active hurricane season. And our typical rainy season started in early June last year right on track, with the La Nina in place.

One of the cold fronts that we’re tracking this week, while pretty dry, is likely to bring lower dew points, lower humidity, by the end of the coming week. With the sunshine we are famous for continuing, the UV Index will stay Extreme, which means you could get a burn in just a few minutes with the midday sun!

Fire
Fire(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting speaks with ABC7
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on...
With Brady back, Buccaneers look to bolster depth in draft
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard hoists the Stanley Cup after the series win in Game...
President Joe Biden welcomes Tampa Bay Lightning to White House
Project Campbell
Man working to break running world record to fulfill fallen Navy SEAL’s final wish