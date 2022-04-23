CLAMTASTIC: Sarasota Bay Watch releases 120k clams to restore water quality

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of volunteers packed onto boats Saturday morning sailing through Sarasota Bay with a lot of clams in tow--120,000 to be exact. The clams are being released in strategic zones throughout the bay as part of an effort to restore the water quality.

“These clams are going to be so happy,” Rhonda Ryan, Sarasota Bay Watch’s executive director, said as she dumped a massive bucket of sea critters into the water. “They’ve had a big weekend.”

It’s one of many big weekends to come. The environmental organization plans to put one million clams underwater by July.

You might be wondering: Why clams? They aren’t meant to be dinner. Instead, the clams are the ones doing the eating. The tiny sea creatures are working as an army of tiny cleaners under the sea. They naturally suck in dirty water full of nitrogen and phosphorus, then spit it out as clean water.

“We’re talking about animals that are essentially eating red tide, fertilizer, sewage and then shooting out clean water,” Ryan said.

Plus, the clams make the waters a more hospitable place to grow sea grass.

It’s a trade the bay could really use. Ryan emphasizes red tide is becoming more serious and releasing all those clams can take a bite out of the problem by reducing some of those harmful nutrients.

“Is putting clams in the bay going to take care of it? No, but if we do what we can do and utilities and other organizations and institutions and legislation does what they can do, then we will make a difference,” Ryan said.

The weekend clam release is planting seeds of growth not just in the water, but within the folks on board too. These trips give volunteers like Samantha Rammy a chance to learn about environmental science up close and see why these programs matter.

“It’s really rewarding knowing generations to come get to benefit from what I’m doing today and to see the changes through the years,” Rammy said. “It’s great.”

Divers with Sarasota Bay Watch are going to check on those clams to see how they’re acclimating to the environment. Then, volunteers will return to the waters to keep dumping more clams until they hit the one million goal. Perhaps years from now, with the help of those clam releases and a series of other programs, it’ll help create smoother sailing on the Sarasota Bay.

If you want to join the next trip, you can find information on how to do that by clicking here.

