Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman’s outburst stirred things up at Tuesday’s Sarasota County School Board meeting during public comments.

”Because at the last meeting, Shirley Brown was caught on the microphone talking,” said the woman.

“Stop, stop talking about school board members, you’re done,” said Jane Goodwin, Chair of the Sarasota County School Board.

The exchange led Goodwin to toss the woman out of the meeting. The woman had to be escorted out by officers with the Sarasota County Schools Police Department.

“We had a person who was speaking, who was out of order,” said Goodwin. “She was talking about personal issues, abuse and making comments that weren’t true about board members.”

The exchange even got heated between Goodwin and fellow school board member Bridget Ziegler.

“Do you have children in the school district,” Goodwin asked the woman.

“Out of order, that is not appropriate, no way that is appropriate,” said Ziegler. “You don’t get to ask people that who come to a public meeting, whether they have children or not. You are way out of line.”

The school board policy does state that if there is a disruption of any kind that the school board chair does have the power to have a person removed from a meeting.

“This is a school board meeting, it is a public meeting and we have children who are watching,” said Goodwin. “So we need to be on our best behavior.”

Goodwin says that disruptions like this are taking away energy and focus from the kids.

“I’ve warned you several times, thank you very much, you’re done,” Goodwin told the woman.

ABC7 reached out to the woman who is at the center of all this numerous times. We have yet to hear back from her.

