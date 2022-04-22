Warm and windy weekend ahead

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a beautiful weekend as high pressure at the surface and in the upper reaches of the atmosphere stays in control. We will unfortunately see windy conditions through Monday. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10-20 mph with some wind gusts a little higher during the afternoon. A small craft advisory is in effect through Sunday at 10 a.m. with choppy conditions expected offshore.

There will be plenty of sunshine with a UV index in the very high range so make sure you apply the sunscreen if heading outdoors. There is no chance for any rain on Saturday with only a 10% chance for an inland shower or two.

Low temperatures over the weekend will be pleasant with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s along the coast and low 60s inland away from the water.

Staying fairly dry through next week (WWSB)

Monday and Tuesday the weather will stay nice and warm with highs well above the average of 84 degrees. A weak cold front will work its way through on Wednesday but doesn’t cool things off just keeps things very dry here which means the drought will only get worse.

