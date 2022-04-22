Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Warm and windy weekend ahead

Weak front for Wednesday
Tough boating conditions with windy weather continuing
Tough boating conditions with windy weather continuing(Captain Kathe | wwsb)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a beautiful weekend as high pressure at the surface and in the upper reaches of the atmosphere stays in control. We will unfortunately see windy conditions through Monday. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10-20 mph with some wind gusts a little higher during the afternoon. A small craft advisory is in effect through Sunday at 10 a.m. with choppy conditions expected offshore.

There will be plenty of sunshine with a UV index in the very high range so make sure you apply the sunscreen if heading outdoors. There is no chance for any rain on Saturday with only a 10% chance for an inland shower or two.

Low temperatures over the weekend will be pleasant with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s along the coast and low 60s inland away from the water.

Staying fairly dry through next week
Staying fairly dry through next week(WWSB)

Monday and Tuesday the weather will stay nice and warm with highs well above the average of 84 degrees. A weak cold front will work its way through on Wednesday but doesn’t cool things off just keeps things very dry here which means the drought will only get worse.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm First Alert Weather Friday
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm First Alert Weather Friday

Most Read

Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting
Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Marcus Chiddister,
Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm First Alert Weather Friday
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm First Alert Weather Friday
John Scalzi's Friday forecast
Breezy winds and warm afternoons for your Suncoast weekend
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm April 20, 2022
great weather for a sail
Warm and breezy weather persists through the weekend