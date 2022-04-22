Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Warm and breezy weather persists through the weekend

Fire danger stays elevated
great weather for a sail
great weather for a sail(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - April showers have been few and far between so far this year and it’s looking like it is going to stay that way through the end of this month. That is according to National Climatic Prediction Center which is projecting a 30% chance of below average rainfall for the next 8 to 14 days across the area. On average we only see a couple of inches of rain during the last month before we head into our stormy season.

Dry month should be even drier
Dry month should be even drier(WWSB)

For Friday look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures starting off in the mid 60s with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s and no chance for rain. High pressure will hold on through the weekend with mostly sunny skies at times with only a few fair weather cumulus clouds expected mainly during the afternoon. There will be a very small chance for a stray shower or two later in the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday look for more of the same with generally mostly sunny skies and only a 20% chance for a late day shower or two. It won’t be enough to help the deficit of nearly 5 inches of rainfall for this year thus far.

Weak cold front next week
Weak cold front next week(wwsb)

A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday but don’t look for much of a cool down but a few degrees below average are expected with some lower humidity expected to move in on a north wind.

For boaters look for an east wind at 10-20 knots and seas 2-4 feet with choppy conditions well offshore. A small craft advisory is in effect through Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Marcus Chiddister,
Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness
Juan Esparza
Bradenton man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

Latest News

wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm April 20, 2022
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Thursday
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast
The threat of wildfire increases as Suncoast weather remains dry
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
First Alert Weather - 5am April 21, 2022