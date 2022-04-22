Warm and breezy weather persists through the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - April showers have been few and far between so far this year and it’s looking like it is going to stay that way through the end of this month. That is according to National Climatic Prediction Center which is projecting a 30% chance of below average rainfall for the next 8 to 14 days across the area. On average we only see a couple of inches of rain during the last month before we head into our stormy season.

Dry month should be even drier (WWSB)

For Friday look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures starting off in the mid 60s with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s and no chance for rain. High pressure will hold on through the weekend with mostly sunny skies at times with only a few fair weather cumulus clouds expected mainly during the afternoon. There will be a very small chance for a stray shower or two later in the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday look for more of the same with generally mostly sunny skies and only a 20% chance for a late day shower or two. It won’t be enough to help the deficit of nearly 5 inches of rainfall for this year thus far.

Weak cold front next week (wwsb)

A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday but don’t look for much of a cool down but a few degrees below average are expected with some lower humidity expected to move in on a north wind.

For boaters look for an east wind at 10-20 knots and seas 2-4 feet with choppy conditions well offshore. A small craft advisory is in effect through Saturday morning.

