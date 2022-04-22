Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SUV with baby inside stolen from Burger King in Louisiana; quickly recovered

By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young child has been found safe after the SUV she was sitting inside was stolen from a Burger King in Louisiana, KSLA reported.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to Caddo Parish 911 dispatch records. They were searching for a silver 2012 Nissan Armada SUV.

Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say they were notified by SPD to be on the lookout for the SUV. A couple of deputies were working a minor crash when they spotted the silver Armada driving by.

The deputies stopped the vehicle and took the male driver into custody, they said. Two civilians were able to tackle the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

The man was caught about six miles from where the theft occurred.

Officials say the 8-month-old girl is OK and has been reunited with her parents.

The family member who was with the baby girl when the SUV was stolen, Javorius Marshall, the baby’s cousin, says she was in the backseat when it happened. He says he left her in the SUV with it running while he ran into the restaurant because she had fallen asleep and he didn’t want to wake her.

He said he was shocked that it happened in broad daylight.

“I just wanted her to be covered, because she’s innocent and didn’t know what was going on,” Marshall said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting
Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Marcus Chiddister,
Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness

Latest News

The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say
FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
The Diocese says Mark Clow plead guilty and is sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, plead guilty