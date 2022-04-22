Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
SCAT urges residents to try public transit on Apr. 23

Try Transit Day
Try Transit Day(SCAT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In honor of Earth Day, Sarasota County Area Transit is encouraging the community to “Try Transit Day,” by offering free rides on all fixed route bus and OnDemand services April 23.

Partnering with Collier, Lee and Manatee counties’ transit systems, the goals are to familiarize the community with SCAT services and help reduce carbon emissions.

“This is a great opportunity to learn about available transportation options in our community while lending a hand to our environment,” said SCAT Director Jane Grogg.

Saturday’s free fixed bus routes can be used in conjunction with SCAT’s OnDemand, which is a ride sharing service similar to Uber and Lyft. OnDemand operates in four distinct zones throughout the county, including Lido/Longboat Keys, Siesta Key, Venice/Englewood, and North Port.

The Siesta Key Breeze is always free.

