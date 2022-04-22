Obamas end relationship with Spotify

(CNN Newsource) - The business relationship between the Obamas and Spotify is apparently coming to an end.

The former first family will not get a new deal from the streaming service after the current one expires at the end of the year. The contract was for the rights to distribute content from the Obama’s ‘higher ground’ production company.

The Obamas signed deals with Spotify and Netflix shortly after leaving the white house.

According to Bloomberg, the Obamas are reportedly in talks with Amazon’s ‘Audible’ and ‘iHeart Media.’

