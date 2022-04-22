North Port first responders donate gear to Ukraine

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders in North Port Fire Rescue and North Port Police Department are partnering with a nonprofit organization to donate gear to their counterparts in Ukraine.

North Port Fire Rescue is donating 33 pairs of bunker pants, 35 bunker coats, and 34 pairs of boots.

The North Port Police Department is donating eight ballistic vests and four bulletproof helmets.

While the donated gear has been retired by their respective departments, all of it is still usable and durable.

The nonprofit group, We Restore Ukraine, is also continuing to accept donations of nonperishable food items, clothing, and basic necessities and toiletries. You can bring them to First Slavic Pentecostal Church, 5848 Tropicaire Blvd. If no one is there, leave the donations under the awning.

North Port Fire Rescue and North Port Police are donating gear to counterparts in Ukraine. (City of North Port)

