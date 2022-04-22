Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port first responders donate gear to Ukraine

Ballistic vests from the North Port Police Department are heading to Ukraine.
Ballistic vests from the North Port Police Department are heading to Ukraine.(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders in North Port Fire Rescue and North Port Police Department are partnering with a nonprofit organization to donate gear to their counterparts in Ukraine.

North Port Fire Rescue is donating 33 pairs of bunker pants, 35 bunker coats, and 34 pairs of boots.

The North Port Police Department is donating eight ballistic vests and four bulletproof helmets.

While the donated gear has been retired by their respective departments, all of it is still usable and durable.

The nonprofit group, We Restore Ukraine, is also continuing to accept donations of nonperishable food items, clothing, and basic necessities and toiletries. You can bring them to First Slavic Pentecostal Church, 5848 Tropicaire Blvd. If no one is there, leave the donations under the awning.

North Port Fire Rescue and North Port Police are donating gear to counterparts in Ukraine.
North Port Fire Rescue and North Port Police are donating gear to counterparts in Ukraine.(City of North Port)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Marcus Chiddister,
Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness

Latest News

You don't have to completely change your lifestyle; there are some easy things you can do that...
Suncoast organizations post in support of Earth Day
Try Transit Day
SCAT urges residents to try public transit on Apr. 23
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sheriff: Hotline counselor sent obscene pics to teen caller
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Deputies: Florida bride, caterer served marijuana-laced food