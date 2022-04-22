Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Deputies: Florida bride, caterer served marijuana-laced food

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A 42-year-old Florida bride and her 31-year-old caterer are accused of serving food laced with marijuana to unsuspecting guests at a wedding reception.

The women were arrested Monday following an investigation by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records. Both women were charged with tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana and later bonded out of jail.

Investigators said in an arrest affidavit that guests began feeling ill during the Feb. 19 event at a clubhouse in Longwood, which is near Orlando. The report says 30 to 40 people attended the event.

Several people who said they felt “stoned” were taken to the hospital for treatment. The arrest report says several tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

A detective wrote in the report that guests said they had not been warned about the laced food. One man told deputies he was having a hard time operating his cellphone. Others said they felt paranoid and high.

Another guest told deputies that after feeling stoned, she asked the bride if cannabis was in the food and was told “yes” by the smiling bride, an affidavit said.

Samples of food, including chocolate-covered strawberries, pudding ‘shot’ desserts, and lasagna, were collected and later tested positive for THC, according to the report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Thomas Descalzo, Alicia Descalzo, Nicole Day and Melissa Roesing
Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid
Woman escorted out of school board meeting in Sarasota following heated exchange.
Woman tossed out of Sarasota County School Board meeting
Florida Highway Patrol troopers examine a crash scene where a bicyclist was struck by a pickup...
Updated: Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Clark Road
Marcus Chiddister,
Arrest made in alleged animal abuse case caught on camera
Manatee County officials focusing on homelessness.
Manatee County taking steps to tackle problem of homelessness

Latest News

You don't have to completely change your lifestyle; there are some easy things you can do that...
Suncoast organizations post in support of Earth Day
Try Transit Day
SCAT urges residents to try public transit on Apr. 23
Ballistic vests from the North Port Police Department are heading to Ukraine.
North Port first responders donate gear to Ukraine
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sheriff: Hotline counselor sent obscene pics to teen caller