City of Bradenton partners with Keep Manatee Beautiful for weekend event

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton is hoping residents will join them in an Earth Day event to help clean up the community they call home.

They will be working alongside Keep Manatee Beautiful, an organization dedicated to making Manatee County a cleaner and more beautiful environment.

The cleanup event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reflections of Manatee located at 1302 4th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208.

You can sign up to volunteer here.

