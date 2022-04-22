Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
City of Bradenton partners with Keep Manatee Beautiful for weekend event

Here's how you can help keep Bradenton beautiful.
Here's how you can help keep Bradenton beautiful.(City of Bradenton)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton is hoping residents will join them in an Earth Day event to help clean up the community they call home.

They will be working alongside Keep Manatee Beautiful, an organization dedicated to making Manatee County a cleaner and more beautiful environment.

The cleanup event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reflections of Manatee located at 1302 4th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208.

You can sign up to volunteer here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

