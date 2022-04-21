Advertise With Us
Venice closing COVID testing site at community center

The COVID testing site at the Venice Community Center is closing.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that Saturday, April 23 will be the last day COVID-19 testing will be available at the Venice Community Center, at 326 Nokomis Ave. S.

There are other testing sites in the county:

  • Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. PCR Tests: Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rapid tests are for first responders and school-aged children.
  • Atwater Community Park, 4475 Skyway Ave., North Port. PCR Tests: Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rapid tests are for first responders and school-aged children.

For more information, please visit the county’s website.

