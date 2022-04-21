Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
University Parkway reopens after overnight gas leak

A gas leak closed University Parkway at Cattlemen Road early Thursday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas leak forced the closure of University Parkway near the UTC mall overnight, but the road has reopened in time for Thursday morning commute.

A construction crew hit a gas line at the intersection of University Parkway and Cattlemen Road, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

University Parkway was shut down while crews from TECO Energy worked to repair the line. The road was reopen about 5:30 a.m., although repair crews are expected to be on scene for most of Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

