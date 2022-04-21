The threat of wildfire increases as Suncoast weather remains dry

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A measure of the likelihood of wildfires starting and spreading is the Fosberg Fire Danger Index. The index now puts the Suncoast into the highest levels of wildfire danger. Rain would be welcome. However, sprawling high pressure will continue to inhibit rain and gusty winds with dry air will keep the fire danger high for the next several days.

Dry weather aside, it will be a lovely low humidity day. Temperatures in the afternoon will climb to the upper 80s closer to the coast and near 90 inland. No rain in today’s forecast or in the days ahead.

By Sunday the humidity will be high enough at the surface and aloft that a hope for a few afternoon showers will be in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.