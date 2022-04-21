Tampa woman sentenced to federal prison for murder for hire plot
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. district judge sentenced DeAnna Marie Stinson, 51, of Tampa to six years and six months in federal prison for murder-for-hire.
According to court documents Stinson created an account on a dark web website that provided murder-for-hire services to its customers. The following day, Stinson submitted an “order” requesting that a hitman be assigned to complete a “quick hit in southern Florida” to kill the spouse of Stinson’s former significant other.
The court also ordered Stinson to pay $11,403.22 in restitution to the victim and a $1,000 dollar fine.
Stinson had pleaded guilty on January 19, 2022.
