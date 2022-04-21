SunCoast Blood Centers launches environmental incentive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The SunCoast Blood Centers, America’s first green-certified blood bank, reinforces its commitment to sustainability and the environment by announcing its commitment to plant a new tree for every blood donation.

“It’s a privilege to help save lives here along Florida’s Suncoast and now we have the opportunity to have a global impact as well,” said Scott Bush, CEO of SunCoast Blood Centers. “We are committed to planting 40,000 new trees this year alone.”

Since April 1 , SunCoast Blood has been partnering with Forestmatic, an organization that is helping to plant 40,000 trees by the end of this year. Our goal is to offset 2,530 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) and help the planet for generations to come.

“At the end of their donation month, each SunCoast Blood donor will be able to track their individual tree and monitor that tree’s growth and its precise geographic location,” said Bush.

SunCoast Blood Centers’ commitment to the environment, extends to partnering with local Florida-based environmental organizations such as the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, the Bay Sarasota (The Bay Park Conservancy) and Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. These local environmental organizations are championing environmental protection in our region.

“On behalf of Blood Centers of America, a national blood banking cooperative which we are a member, I am pleased to announce a $1000 donation to each of these environmental groups who are working hard to protect our beloved Suncoast,” added Bush.

